Ole Miss Wins Key SEC Recruiting Battle for 4-Star Edge Rusher

The Ole Miss Rebels are beginning the month of July on the right foot after landing another commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Rebels have secured a commitment from four-star edge rusher Antwan Jackson, who is the No. 26 overall edge rusher this cycle.

Jackson chose Ole Miss over fellow SEC foes in Alabama and Missouri, giving head coach Pete Golding and staff another notable recruiting win this offseason.

Antwan Jackson Was Coveted by Elite Programs

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A product of White Station High School in Memphis, TN, Jackson is essentially staying home, as Oxford is only about a 90-minute drive across state lines from his home town.

Jackson also received offers from elite teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers. He also had offers from Florida State, Arkansas, Memphis, Kentucky, Boston College, Southern Mississippi, FIU, Toledo, Jacksonville State and many more.

He took visits with Alabama, Florida, UCF, Tennessee, Memphis, Florida State and Missouri.

Where Ole Miss Football's 2027 Class Currently Stands

Jackson now joins an Ole Miss 2027 class that features four-star players like defensive linemen Mitchell Turner, Jamarkus Pittman, Marvin Nguetsop and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, wide receiver Alvin Mosley, offensive lineman Antonio Berry, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, safety Darrell Mattison, quarterback Keegan Croucher and offensive tackle Antonio Keefeer among others.

Ole Miss was involved in one of the more interesting recruiting stories of the offseason when Shumaker, who had been committed to the Rebels since March, flipped his pledge to the Colorado Buffaloes, before swiftly flipping back to Ole Miss.

Fortunately, it's pretty unlikely the Rebels will deal with a similar situation with Jackson given how odd the entire ordeal was. That said, Ole Miss will need to continue its recruitment of Jackson in order to avoid having other elite programs swoop in and try to pull off a commitment flip.

The Rebels will be looking to add to this list as the summer treads on. Expect Ole Miss to land more commitments in the coming months and potentially even during the 2026 season.

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