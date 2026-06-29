This is The Most Important Game on Ole Miss Football's Schedule

Every College Football Playoff contender has one game during the season that defines its season. Ole Miss will begin the season as strong contenders, and the Rebels will have their fair share of challenges to determine the season.

LSU (Sep. 19) is an early conference game with a lot of emotion behind it. Because it's only three weeks into the year, the outcome won't determine either team's entire season, but it will definitely be a tone-setter.

Georgia (Nov. 7) will likely be another top-10 matchup for the Rebels. Home-field advantage could give Ole Miss a lot of momentum heading into this game, but a matchup two weeks prior could determine whether the Rebs can steal another game from the Bulldogs.

However, Texas will be the most important game on Ole Miss' schedule, and will determine how the rest of the year goes for the Rebels.

Why The Texas Game Matters

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding lifts the trophy after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Ole Miss and Texas will meet for their first-ever SEC matchup on October 24, 2026. This clash carries major stakes beyond the matchup itself.

Both of these teams are considered top SEC contenders, and the stakes are high for the losing team. Week eight is around the time most Heisman or national champion narratives start picking up steam. The momentum gained from winning a game like this is needed for both programs.

If Ole Miss wants another CFP appearance, this is a must-win game.

What if Ole Miss wins?

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) reacts with fans as he walks on the Walk of Champions to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss would be a heavy favorite to host a game in the first round of the CFP, or even contend for a top-four spot. It all depends on how the season is going for the top programs, but they could definitely secure a spot with a win at Texas.

The momentum is a bigger factor in a Rebels win; they can carry that confidence for the rest of the year. Two weeks after Ole Miss has two tough back-to-back games against top SEC contenders, Georgia and Oklahoma. If the Rebels can carry that momentum the rest of the season, they can win out and potentially make the SEC championship.

Pete Golding and company must go to Austin and make a statement to the SEC and the entire nation. Last year wasn't a fluke, and Ole Miss is here to stay. It's absolutely critical for the Rebels if their goals are another CFP appearance.

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