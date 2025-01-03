Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Officially Declares For NFL Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels took care of business in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday night as they took down the Duke Blue Devils 52-20 in Jacksonville. With that, many players have suited up for the final time as an Ole Miss Rebel, including wide receiver Jordan Watkins.
Watkins announced on Friday that he would be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft this upcoming April. You can view his post from X below.
Watkins' career with Ole Miss started in 2022 after transferring from Louisville. In his time as a Rebel Watkins recorded 142 receptions for 2,096 yards and 14 touchdowns, always being a threat downfield.
Watkins' social media post where he declared for the draft held a couple of heartfelt “thank you” messages, including a piece for Lane Kiffin and the rest of the coaching staff.
“To Coach Kiffin and the entire coaching staff, thank you for taking a chance on me," Watkins wrote. "The last few years I have obtained not only knowledge on the field but off of it as well to become a better man. You guys have truly taken me in as one of your own and made these last few years the best it could possibly be.”
Despite the last three seasons in Oxford, Watkins made sure to include a section thanking Louisville and discussed what it was like to play for his hometown team.
“I couldn't make this post without thanking the University of Louisville and the fans," Watkins said. "Representing my hometown at one of the highest levels was a tremendous honor. It will always be L1C4!”
Watkins holds some valuable memories as a Reb, however none stand out as much as his performance against Arkansas during the 2024 season. In this game, Watkins shattered two school records, going for 254 yards and five touchdowns on just eight catches, including back-to-back receptions for 60-plus-yard touchdowns.
Watkins is currently projected as an UDFA (undrafted free agent) but could sneak into some of the later rounds of this year's draft.
Watkins has now officially reached the end of his collegiate playing career, but his versatility as a former punt returner and ability to be a threat downfield could see him earning a valuable roster spot come next fall.