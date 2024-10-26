Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Considered Top 50 NFL Draft Prospect By ESPN
How good is Ole Miss senior receiver Tre Harris?
Some would say he's one of the best pass-catchers heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, including ESPN's Matt Miller.
Miller recently released his top 50 prospects at the halfway point of the college football season. Two Ole Miss players appeared on the list, with Harris being the highest at No. 41.
The national leader in receiving yards at 987, Harris has exploded in his senior season. He has the size to run through traffic and beat press coverage. Harris also plays well at the catch point and is able to climb the ladder for 50-50 balls with concentration and strong hands. With 57% of his catches coming on short routes, Harris has proved he can win underneath with timing and leverage. The biggest question will be his speed, which looks average on tape. I've had scouts project him having a time in the mid-4.5s in the 40-yard dash.- ESPN's Matt Miller
Even after being limited over the past two games because of a lower-body injury, Harris remains a staple at the FBS level in terms of passing. He's finished with five 100-plus yard games, including putting up 102 yards in Week 7's loss against LSU while playing mostly on one leg.
Defensive tackle Walter Nolen rounded out the top 50 at No. 50. Miller credited the former Texas A&M star for showing growth over time and believes the best is ahead.
Nolen was the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, and he transferred to Texas A&M from Ole Miss before this season. In Week 6 against South Carolina, he had the best game of his career with two sacks and five tackles. Nolen is still working more off power and quickness than technique, but he's putting together better performances each week. That's notable in the run game, where his play strength is a difference-maker.- Miller
Nolen has been Ole Miss' anchor in the run game this season. He leads the team in tackles for loss and pressures through seven games.
Nolen was the No. 5 defensive lineman, coming in behind Michigan's Mason Graham, Kentucky's Deone Walker, Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ohio State's Tyliek Williams.
Harris wasn't among the top five but was listed at No. 6 behind Missouri's Luther Burden III, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Texas' Isaiah Bond and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka
The Rebels return to Oxford this Saturday to take on Oklahoma at 11 a.m. CT.