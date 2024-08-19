Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Named AP Preseason Second-Team All-American
Another day, another accolade for Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris.
Harris, a projected top target in the SEC for Jaxson Dart and the Rebels' offense, was named a second-team AP preseason All-American entering the 2024 season. He was the only player from Ole Miss named to the first or second team.
This is the latest honor for Harris, who was already named to Sporting News' preseason All-American second-team roster earlier this month. The senior receiver was also added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list and named a preseason media first-team All-SEC selection.
A native of Lafayette, Louisiana, Harris enters his second year at Ole Miss after a breakout campaign last fall that saw him nab 54 catches for 985 yards and eight touchdowns. He also set a single-game record with four scores in his first game as a Rebel against FCS Mercer last August.
Harris made more Ole Miss history with his 213-yard performance vs. Texas A&M, which currently ranks sixth all-time for single-game receiving yards. He's the only Rebels receiver and one of five pass-catchers at the FBS level to finish with a 200-yard game and four-touchdown outing in the same season since 2021.
Harris' first season ranks sixth all-time in Rebels' history for receiving yards in a single season. He finished fourth among SEC targets in receiving touchdowns, fifth in receiving yards, fourth in yards per reception (18.2), fifth in yards per game (82.1) and ninth in receptions per contest (4.5).
In four college seasons, including his time at Louisiana Tech, Harris has been one of the FBS' top playmakers, recording 160 receptions, 2,502 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Harris is expected to headline a top-10 passing attack for Dart in his quest to win the Heisman, along with South Carolina transfer Juice Wells and returnees Caden Prieskorn and Jordan Watkins.
The Rebels open the 2024 season at home against FCS Furman on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m.