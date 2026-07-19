One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Ole Miss

The 2026 Ole Miss Rebels return plenty of star talent on the offensive side of the ball, as standout running back Kewan Lacy and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss are both poised to take another leap after impressive 2025 seasons.

The Rebels retained then defensive coordinator, now head coach, Pete Golding, who is off to a terrific start this offseason. Ole Miss has maintained strong recruiting class numbers to help build its depth rather than relying as heavily on the transfer portal.

Ole Miss did a great job rebuilding its defense through the transfer portal, acquiring several defensive back transfers to complement the players it retained from the Rebels' historic 2025 season.

Antonio Kite Brings Valuable SEC Experience to Ole Miss

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Antonio Kite heads into the 2026 season as one of the most underrated pieces of Ole Miss' secondary. The veteran defensive back has experience playing under Pete Golding and brings strong tackling skills along with ball-hawking ability, giving the Rebels a proven defender to help contain some of the SEC's top passing attacks.

Kite put together a strong 2025 season, recording 25 solo tackles and five pass deflections. He also showcased his ball skills with an interception during the 2024 season.

The Rebels have desperately needed a standout player in the secondary, as Ole Miss has struggled to consistently develop elite talent at the defensive back position, with the exception of former Rebels cornerback Trey Amos, who now plays in the NFL.

With a more talented and experienced defensive line featuring players like Will Echoles and Suntarine Perkins, the Rebels' pass rush should make life much easier for the defensive back unit.

Jay Crawford's Addition Will Help Antonio Kite Thrive

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels addressed their secondary needs by adding Jay Crawford through the transfer portal, bringing in another talented defensive back to complement returning players from the 2025 roster, including Antonio Kite.

Crawford had a tremendous 2025 season with the Auburn Tigers, as the cornerback recorded 11 solo tackles and an interception. He also showcased his playmaking ability during the 2024 season, adding another interception.

Crawford does not possess elite size for the position, as he is listed at 5-foot-11, but his athletic ability and phenomenal speed will allow him to create problems for opposing SEC quarterbacks throughout the season.

The Rebels' defensive back group will likely take a major step forward from the 2025 roster, as Ole Miss looks to build off the success of the previous season.

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