Ranking Every Ole Miss Position Group by Championship Potential

The time has nearly come for the Ole Miss Rebels football team to take the field for their first game of the 2026 regular season.

Fall camp is quickly on the way, and soon enough, it will be game day for the Rebels as they start their season against the Louisville Cardinals.

Last season, the Rebels made it all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. The goal is that and more for the 2026 season.

To get to the top of the mountain, the Rebels will need to be elite all over the field. Here's a closer look at each position group and the ranking of their championship potential.

8. Tight End

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz (9) catches a touchdown pass during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels are not inexperienced at tight end, but senior Luk Hasz is coming off of a season where injury sidelined him for the majority of it.

Hasz will be looking to get back to more of the player he was in 2024, which saw him have 26 receptions and three touchdown receptions. He's a player with a lot to prove in 2026.

7. Secondary

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tahj Chambers (26) and defensive back Antonio Kite (8) react during the fourth quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' secondary will have a ton of new faces this season. Head coach Pete Golding dove into the transfer portal to fill out the secondary in his first season on the sidelines in Oxford.

Senior Antonio Kite may be looked at as a leader of the unit, as he is the one returning player who should be making an immediate impact for the team.

6. Defensive Tackle

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run game has to be a point of emphasis this season for the Rebels. If the team has any hopes of getting to the mountaintop, defensive tackles Will Echoles and Michai Boireau will need to be a dynamic run-stuffing duo.

5. Special Teams

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most overlooked unit on the Rebels' sidelines is the special teams unit. Kicker Lucas Carneiro led the SEC in field goal attempts and field goals made this past season.

Sophomore punter Oscar Bird finished second in punting average in the SEC in 2025. Special teams are going to be vital for the Rebels' chance to go all the way.

4. Linebacker

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) celebrates after a fumbel recovery against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' linebacker unit is going to be elevated this season. With Suntraine Perkins and transfer portal addition Luke Ferrelli, this could be the most talented unit on the Rebels' defense.

3. Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) and offensive lineman Brycen Sanders (62) block LSU Tigers defensive lineman Bernard Gooden (88) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have four returning players who should be starters on the offensive line. Chemistry is the ultimate test of how good an offensive line can be, and the Rebels are bringing back a unit with plenty of experience playing together.

2. Running Backs

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype around this team is due to the talent on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Kewan Lacy is going to be the star in the backfield once again.

But portal additions Makhi Frazier and Joshua Dye could take this group to another level.

1. Quarterback

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season's success will rely heavily on quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. For the Rebels, that's a good thing.

Chambliss will be a Heisman candidate before the first game kicks off. There is talent all over the field for the Rebels; however, Chambliss is the most elite talent on that sideline.

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