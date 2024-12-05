'Our Best Class of High School Players': Ole Miss Continues To Grow Past 'Portal Only' Program
Lane Kiiffin is known as the transfer portal king in Oxford. He's earned that title after landing talents like J.J. Pegues, Tre Harris, Walter Nolen and Jaxson Dart from other schools.
But college football has two levels of recruiting. Kiffin has mastered the portal portfolio through five seasons as Ole Miss' head coach. He's now turning the corner into winning at the high school level.
"I think this is our best class of high school players since we've been here ... that's the product of a lot of winning seasons, third-winningest program in SEC behind Georgia and Alabama," Kiffin said Wednesday following Early National Signing Day. "It's critical for players to see that."
The Rebels (9-3) finished 14th nationally, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings during Wednesday's recruiting process. Among SEC teams, Ole Miss finished ninth. Texas (1), Alabama (2), Georgia (3), Auburn (6), LSU (8), Texas A&M (9), Tennessee (10) and were in the top 10, while Florida finished on the outside at No. 11.
And Kiffin is right. Ole Miss' .745 winning percentage only trails Alabama and Georgia since 2022. The Rebels are on pace to potentially finish with their third 10-win season in five campaigns behind the face of Oxford football.
"I love Lane Kiffin's offense," Five-star in-state receiver Caleb Cunningham told reporters Wednesday. "He's not just the best coordinator in college football, he’s the best head coach in college football. It's really good that I'll be able to play under him."
While adding Cunningham, Ole Miss also secured the commitments of four-star interior offensive lineman Devin Harper, four-star cornerbacks Maison Dunn and Cortez Smith, four-star safety Ladarian Clardy, four-star receiver Winston Waktins Jr. and four-star defensive lineman Andrew Maddox.
"The ability to show how we win now, that you can come here and achieve everything you can at these other places, where they weren't sure of that before," Kiffin said.
Kiffin mentioned that the addition of Cunningham is extremely important for retaining in-state talent from opposing programs throughout the Southeastern Conference. The 6-foot-1,190-pound receiver from Choctaw County held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, LSU and Tennessee, along with multiple Big Ten programs.
"I have very high expectations for him next year…he's been here a lot," Kiffin said. "Great family, great kid and again, when you're here over time and you had guys have great success — Tre Harris."