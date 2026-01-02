College Football Playoff Betting Lines Released for Ole Miss vs. Miami Hurricanes
The Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road to Glendale (Ariz.) for a Fiesta Bowl showdown against the Miami Hurricanes with a spot in the National Championship Game on the line.
After capturing a Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night in an SEC thriller, Pete Golding and Co. are heading to the College Football Playoff semifinals for a matchup against Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.
"The guys, it's such a mature group," Ole Miss AD Keith Carter said. "The leadership in the locker room has shown on the field. They've never flinched. They just keep going. This wasn't a perfect game, but they kept going and found a way to win."
Now, with the stage set for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, FanDuel Sportsbook has dropped the early betting lines with Ole Miss once again set to enter as the underdog. What are the odds with game day less than one week away?
The Game Information: Fiesta Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Miami Hurricanes
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: State Farm Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 13-1 (8-1 SEC)
Miami Hurricanes Record: 12-2 (6-2 ACC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Fiesta Bowl Battle
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +2.5 (+100)
- Miami: -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +128
- Miami: -154
Total
- Over 51.5 (-110)
- Under 51.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 2.5-point underdogs heading into the Fiesta Bowl clash against Mario Cristobal and Co. at State Farm Stadium.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 51.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Hurricanes following a strong College Football Playoff quarterfinals clash on New Year's Day.
College Football Playoff Semifinals
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (Fiesta Bowl)
Date: Jan. 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana (Peach Bowl)
Date: Jan. 9, 2026
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
