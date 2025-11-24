Paul Finebaum Predicts Lane Kiffin's Decision As Ole Miss, LSU, Florida Pursue
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" continues stealing headlines with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators awaiting a decision from the most popular name on the coaching carousel.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has emerged as a College Football Playoff contender this fall, but the future of Kiffin in Oxford has overshadowed the team's success.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have become serious threats to lure Kiffin out of the Magnolia State, but Kiffin has remained mum on the subject.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said last week.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the recent buzz as Kiffin's decision will be revealed this week.
Paul Finebaum's Official Prediction:
“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.
“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”
“I don’t think it’s going to affect them that much, because by now, I think they’re used to Lane Kiffin and maybe getting it out of the way last week, and by Friday, it will have calmed down a little bit,” Finebaum added.
“But I mean, it’s mostly a media generated story, except that there’s a ring master (and it) is Lane Kiffin and Jimmy Sexton, and at any point, at any time, they could have put an end to it.
“And that is why I think most people are leaning into ‘Oh, he has to be leaving,’ even though all three of us know Lane Kiffin. …
"Let me stop myself right there and say this: If he ends up staying at Ole Miss, I think he has done that program a disservice by humiliating them in the process.”
