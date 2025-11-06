Paul Finebaum Predicts Lane Kiffin's 'First Choice' To SEC Rival If He Departs Rebels
The race for Lane Kiffin continues heating up this fall with the Ole Miss Rebels' head coach remaining a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel.
With the No. 6 ranked Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff race amid an 8-1 season in Oxford, the buzz surrounding Kiffin and Ole Miss has heated up in November.
In what will be one of the most eventful offseasons in college football history, the coaching carousel will have multiple decision-makers jumping from one program to the next.
The LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among others, continue searching for new head coaches.
For Kiffin, he's become the top target for both the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers gigs, but with a contract extension on the table at Ole Miss, it sets the stage for what will be a monumental decision.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed which program he believes has the edge in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" if he were to depart Oxford for a different program.
"In the pantheon of worst press conferences by a governor, I think Jeff Landry has retired the trophy," Finebaum said surrounding LSU's chances for Kiffin.
"I have never seen anything like it. I mean, it was dramatic. You literally couldn't take your eyes off of it. But that did not help them with Lane Kiffin in my estimation."
"I think Florida would be Lane Kiffin's first choice, if he leaves. Now, I tend to believe he's going to leave. I am in the minority and every time we say this, a bunch of people in Oxford put their pitchforks up and want to fight.
"Listen, Oxford's a great place. Nobody's saying it isn't. But I think Florida is a better job long-term.... I think it's unique and Kiffin has always been attracted to it for whatever reason."
Finebaum believes the Florida Gators have the edge heading into the backend of the 2025 season despite the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.
