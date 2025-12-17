Pete Golding Anticipates Full Roster For College Football Playoff Clash Versus Tulane

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) are just days away from making the program's College Football Playoff debut in a clash against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what has emerged as a chaotic stretch in Oxford amid the departure of Lane Kiffin on Nov. 30, the Rebels remain dialed in with an opportunity to compete for a National Championship.

“This is the opportunity to compete for a championship based on what you’ve done up until this point and what you’ve earned,” Golding said. “With a group of brothers that you came in with and made a bond to create a legacy that no other team here has ever done.”

“As I told the team last week, look, guys, there’s only one team that’s going to be happy at the end of this,” Golding added. “When you win this last game, you know you’re walking off the field because you’re the best team in the country.”

The month of December has brought uncertainty to most college programs as players reveal intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with the market set to open on Jan. 2.

For Golding and the Rebels, the program is yet to have a player opt-out or announce plans of entering the Transfer Portal - meaning they're focused on the task at-hand in the postseason.

“I can assure you if a player doesn’t want to play in a Playoff game, I don’t want them in my locker room,” Golding said. “So, yes — I fully anticipate why players play football, to compete for a championship, if they have the opportunity to do that, 1000%, I feel like every single player in there would.”

“So, I don’t know what we’re talking about. This is not the Gator Bowl from last year. These are not all of the other bowls. This is the opportunity to compete for a championship.”

No. 6 Ole Miss and the Tulane Green Wave will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all eyes set to be on the critical first-round matchup.

