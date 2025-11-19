Paul Finebaum Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move Amid LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Push
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race this fall as the Rebels navigate a historic season in Oxford, but the buzz around town surrounds Lane Kiffin's future in the Magnolia State.
As the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators work through coaching searches this fall, Kiffin has emerged as the No. 1 target on the board for both programs with the buzz at an all-time high.
Kiffin's family recently visited both Gainesville and Baton Rouge as the a decision looms for the Rebels decision-maker, but he's remained mum on the subject.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has revealed where he believes Kiffin takes the sidelines in 2026 as a three-team battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida unfolds.
Paul Finebaum's Prediction:
“I think it’s Florida. He’s always been a Florida fan,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He grew up idolizing Steve Spurrier. I think it comes down to Florida or LSU. It seems like he has already left Ole Miss. You just don’t leave them hanging like he has.
"If you’re going to stay there, all you have to do is say I’ve just agreed to a new contract. So I think he’s trying to decide between LSU and Florida, and Florida seems like a slightly better choice.”
Lane Kiffin's Take:
Kiffin weighed in on recent reports surrounding an ultimatum given to him as the rumor mill swirled stating that he had until Nov. 28 to make a decision.
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week. You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
