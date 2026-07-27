Pete Golding's Biggest Challenge Will Come After the First Loss

The Ole Miss Rebels are officially in the Pete Golding era, and based on his appearance at SEC Media Days, the new head coach feels very comfortable in his own skin.

Golding was candidly himself behind thed podium in Tampa last week, and while that may be expected for someone of his personality, he still has much to prove on the field in 2026. Sure, the Rebels won two College Football Playoff games under Golding's leadership last season, but this will be the program's first full offseason and campaign with him at the helm.

This comes with plenty of "firsts" and challenges, but there is one moment in particular that will test how Golding has constructed his roster and locker room for this season.

The Biggest Challenge For Golding and the Rebels Will Come After the First Loss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding already has one loss under his belt as the Rebels' head coach: one that came in the CFP last season against Miami in the semifinals (Fiesta Bowl). That game was a heartbreaker in its own right, one that ended Ole Miss' historic season, but that's different than his first loss in a season where he alone is responsible for the final outcome.

Golding was the man who held it all together for Ole Miss last season after the unceremonious departure of Lane Kiffin for LSU after the Egg Bowl, but he now (almost) has a full offseason under his belt as the head man in Oxford. A loss in the playoff last year could be chalked up to a variety of factors, but in a sense, that was a team that still had Lane Kiffin's stamp on it. Now, the buck fully stops with Golding.

And, of course, you could make the argument that Ole Miss has a very talented roster in 2026 (it does) and might not lose a game. But given the difficulty of the schedule, that seems unlikely, especially considering that Ole Miss has not gone undefeated and untied in a season since 1962 (10-0). Playing the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, etc. in the modern era seems like a difficult path to go undefeated. What's much more likely is that Ole Miss suffers at least one regular season loss somewhere along the way and still tries to navigate its way into the College Football Playoff as an at-large bid, just like it did last season.

So, what's the point? The most likely scenario is that Ole Miss will lose at some point this season, and when that time comes, the spotlight is going to be on Golding. How can he hold together a roster and coaching staff of his own construction when adversity strikes?

Golding actually touched on this subject a little bit at Media Days when asked how good his defense could be in 2026. He drew some comparisons between this unit and the vaunted unit from 2024, claiming that "the talent is there" for a really strong unit. Still, things become different when the road gets difficult.

"[Y]ou really don't know how they're going to respond to adversity because you've never been through it with them yet," Golding said. "That's the biggest thing for me as a coach: when we get punched in the face, and we're going to, how are you going to respond just because you hadn't done that yet with this group.

"You try to create the scenarios in the offseason as much as you can, but that's not real until it's the fourth quarter and you're down one possession, and you look up, all right, man, what you got?"

Ole Miss still has some familiar faces on this roster from last year, including all three players who represented the Rebels at Media Days: QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, and DL William Echoles. In this new era of college football, however, there is a lot of roster turnover each year, and new names are tasked with meshing into existing team culture and expectations, especially when adversity strikes.

That's sometimes a tall task, but Golding likes where things currently stand.

"I think they're wired the right way," Golding said. "I love how they work, and they enjoy playing for each other, which is not normal. I think, to me, the strength of the warrior is the warrior next to him. Everybody doesn't believe in that, but I think this group does."

Seeing this trait in July is very different than seeing it in November, however. When the Rebels suffer a loss (or trail late in a game), the challenge begins for Golding and his staff. How they respond could make or break the Rebels' season as they search for another College Football Playoff berth.

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