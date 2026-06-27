Trinidad Chambliss Fires Back at Lane Kiffin About Ole Miss Recruiting

There was undoubtedly going to be drama when Lane Kiffin suddenly departed Ole Miss for LSU. It was a controversial move, and it had a major effect on the college football landscape.

It clearly didn't faze the Rebels as they marched on without him to the College Football Playoff semifinals. However, on Friday, the Kiffin-Ole Miss drama took another turn.

Trinidad Chambliss is participating in the Manning Passing Academy and had an opportunity to speak on Kiffin's comments on the difficulties with recruiting at Ole Miss.

Chambliss Disagrees With Kiffin About Oxford

Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Back in May, Kiffin spoke about certain external factors that he believed hindered his ability to recruit players.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin said recruits would tell him, "Hey coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi. That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana."

Kiffin added, "Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world."

Chambliss disagreed with his former head coach.

"Me, personally, I don't agree," Chambliss said. "I don't think that what he said was truthful...The Oxford community is nothing but love and they care about their people no matter what they look like: brown, black, purple, yellow— you know what I mean?"

Chambliss clarified that he still thinks highly of Kiffin and that he will always appreciate the opportunity Kiffin gave him at Ole Miss. While those were nice comments about his former coach, that sentiment isn't necessarily shared among the fanbase.

Those displeasures will be voiced loudly when LSU comes to visit Oxford in week three on September 19th. There is no telling what kind of atmosphere that game will bring.

As sour as Kiffin's tenure with Ole Miss ended, the program has moved forward with Pete Golding. They've already secured an impressive 2027 recruiting class and were able to reload this year's roster into another playoff contender. He and Chambliss are aiming to build off last year's momentum.

Chambliss will be an early-season favorite for the Heisman. He'll be one of college football's best quarterbacks with an elite running back next to him in Kewan Lacy. Kiffin's Tigers will draw national attention weekly. It's hard to argue it. But the Rebels have a very talented team of their own, and Ole Miss is going to make their own noise this season.

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