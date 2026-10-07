Eli Manning Temporarily Dumping Ole Miss for Texas in Support of Arch Manning

Former Ole Miss star Eli Manning spoke on the once-in-a-lifetime dilemma he has found himself in: Whether to root for his alma mater or for his nephew Arch in the upcoming showdown between the Rebels and Texas Longhorns in Austin on Oct. 24.

Manning, a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Ole Miss, had one of the greatest careers seen by any in Oxford, throwing for over 10,000 yards and notching 81 in his time with the Rebels. Son of Ole Miss legend Archie Manning, it's no surprise that the Manning name is plastered around campus, most notably with the naming of the Manning Athletics Performance Center, located on the aptly named Manning Way.

While it may come as a shock to Ole Miss faithful, Manning made his position clear ahead of the Texas matchup, establishing that rooting for the Rebels will come second when they head to Austin.

"You Root For Your Family"

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC coach Peyton Manning (left) and brother and NFC coach Eli Manning watch during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Manning spoke on this uncharted territory his familial connections brought him into.

"I have basically maybe two years to root for my nephew in college. So, for those two years – or maybe it’s the last year, whatever happens – I’m going to root for my nephew to win every single game that he plays in. And that’s just the way it is." Manning said, "After that, with Texas, I won’t care about them that much. Ole Miss will be 100%. And I root for Ole Miss to win every other game probably beside a little bit that one (against Texas). But that’s just the way it is".

Arch Manning, son of Cooper Manning, an Ole Miss alumnus and recipient of a football scholarship from the university prior to his career-ending diagnosis of spinal stenosis, has taken the nation by storm in his three years at Texas so far.

With 2026 his second season as the Longhorns starter, Manning's statistics already align themselves with those of his uncle, five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Peyton Manning already dealt with the struggles of one's alma mater facing off against a nephew, as Arch's Longhorns went into Neyland Stadium and defeated Tennessee 20-17 two weeks ago.

“This is a kid I’ve known since he was born. I’ve played football with him, I’ve done drills with him, I’ve taught him the game of football. He’s my brother’s son – he’s family, and you root for family in these scenarios. It’s bigger than your college, it’s bigger than where you went. It’s your blood and so I’m going to support him 100% on his football journey for the rest of his life.” Eli Manning added, though making sure Rebel fans knew that beyond Arch, Ole Miss will always remain where his heart lies.

The Rebels head to Nashville Saturday to face off with Vanderbilt. Ole Miss returns home for a date with Missouri on Oct. 17th before the highly-anticipated trip to Austin on Oct. 24th.

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