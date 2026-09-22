Pete Golding Previews Dangers of Facing Dangerous Florida Offense

Despite an emotional 32-24 win over LSU, in what can only be described as a revenge game for the Ole Miss Rebels, defeating the head coach who left them ahead of last year’s College Football Playoff run, the celebration didn’t last long.

For head coach Pete Golding, who said in his post-game interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe that Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter and Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce would likely have a beer following the win, the celebration stopped on Sunday.

Golding held meetings with recruits on Sunday morning, then after hosting potential future Rebels, he moved on to studying Saturday’s opponent: the Florida Gators.

What to Expect?

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall celebrates a touchdown with his team as Auburn Tigers take on Florida Gators at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Florida Gators defeated Auburn Tigers 44-39. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And as you’d expect for a defensive head coach, it seems his biggest concern after turning on the tape was facing a new-look Florida offense under new head coach Jon Sumrall and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

“I think the quarterback how [looks] comfortable; he's playing and really managing the offense and making really good decisions, and like he reminds me of a coach's kid on tape,” Golding said of his initial impressions. “Man, he's tough as nails. He's really smart. You can tell him they, you know, they snap on over the head and just telling everybody calm down, relax.”

Aaron Philo, a first-year starter who transferred to Florida this offseason, following Faulkner from Georgia Tech, sat behind Haynes King for two seasons before getting his opportunity in Gainesville.

He beat out Tramell Jones in a quarterback battle this offseason, and thus far he’s reaping the benefits of having been in Faulkner’s system for so long.

Through three games, the junior quarterback has completed 73.4 percent of his passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns with just two interceptions, while also rushing for 55 yards and two more scores.

Despite being the backup for two seasons behind King, Philo is a more traditional pocket quarterback, who isn’t as much of a threat to run.

Yet, while the Rebels won’t have to worry as much about containing the quarterback, they will have plenty to deal with in star running back Jadan Baugh.

“Obviously, the running back you know we've played against is an elite player. I think one of the best backs in the country,” Goldings said.

The junior who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season is already off to a strong start this year. He has an SEC-best 458 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries. While Faulkner comes from an air-raid offensive background, he still focuses on running the football and finds ways to put opposing defenses in compromising positions.

“His versatility with personnel and offense-he's always done an unbelievable job of formation you and shifting in motion and create matchups to be able to run the football,” Golding said. “… So they're a really, really talented football team that can run the football first, set up their play action game.”

The Ole Miss defense answered some questions with a strong start versus LSU. They held Kiffin’s offense to just seven points after finding themselves in a shootout in Week 1 versus Louisville.

However, Florida will present another challenge and potential opportunity to expose further questions that the Rebels defense will have to answer.

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