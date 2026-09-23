Pete Golding Didn't 'Circle' LSU Game Ahead of Showdown With Lane Kiffin

Head coach Pete Golding is looking to keep his No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels focused on the games ahead after a dramatic win over former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his new team, the No. 10 LSU Tigers.

This Saturday, they'll face off against No. 21 Florida and new head coach Jon Sumrall, who won't have forgotten that the Rebels were the team that ended his tenure at Tulane last season by defeating him in the first round of last year's College Football Playoff.

Golding is looking to prove the Rebels won't get caught up in their own hype.

Golding's Reaction After Defeating LSU

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding interacts with Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Wednesday's SEC Football Coaches Teleconference, Lane Kiffin insisted that the Magnolia Bowl was Ole Miss' "Super Bowl" and that the opinion of LSU's performance would be different if they had been playing Ohio State and almost completed the comeback.

Despite the hidden compliment that comes with Kiffin comparing the Rebels to Ohio State, Kiffin's comments imply that the result of the September 19 game could've been different had the game not been such a monumental moment for the Rebels.

The game was absolutely major for Ole Miss fans and the community around the university. One look at the crowd during the game and the weeks leading up to kickoff will tell you that. However, Pete Golding had a different view of the game, as he explained during the same coaches' teleconference.

"I know everybody else had that game circled. I didn't," Golding said. "I mean, there's nothing about winning a game in September that makes your season."

Golding has a point: you won't win the national championship by Week 3, but a loss would've significantly hurt the Rebels' chances of making the playoffs, let alone the national championship.

That same logic will apply this week against Florida.

Golding Wants the Rebels Looking Forward to Florida

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy reacts with a belt after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

National media seems to finally be on the hype train for Golding and Ole Miss. That attention and the feeling of accomplishment that comes with a big win will create a risk of getting caught sleeping and losing a trap game.

Golding, who had been the defensive coordinator for Ole Miss for a number of years before being promoted to head coach, has seen Ole Miss drop trap games in 2024 to Kentucky and Florida.

The Florida game is especially relevant to this week because the Rebels are coming off a major win and heading into The Swamp with all the momentum in the world, just like they were after Georgia in 2024.

Golding seems set on not letting Ole Miss get upset again. "We can read all the press clippings and go back and watch the tape again and pat ourselves on the back, but Sumrall and Florida don't give a s--- about any of that," Golding said.

After kickoff this Saturday, it really won't matter what either team has done earlier in the season. The coaching and on-field matchups will be all that matters, and based on his track record, Golding will like his chances.

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