Pete Golding Reveals Unique Aspect of Ole Miss' Transfer Portal Recruiting Strategy
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has often referenced last season's game against the Georgia Bulldogs as a sort of "tipping point" that made him attack the transfer portal in a certain way this offseason.
The difference in size and length in the trenches between the two teams has been Kiffin's biggest citation from that game, but defensive coordinator Pete Golding added another layer to that conversation on Thursday. Was the moment too big for some of Ole Miss' players in the 52-17 loss in Athens?
"That's a Top 10 matchup at that point with playoff ramifications," Golding said, "and we've got a lot of guys that have never been in that spot. I didn't think about it like that. It was just the next game for me, but we've been in tons of those.
"But for them, I felt like that moment kind of got too big, and that was the big emphasis of taking guys from the SEC, from programs that have been in big-time venues and stadiums and games so they realize it's just another game."
The talent itself should help Ole Miss in those "big-time" games as well this season, but claiming transfer players that are familiar with the grind of an SEC schedule should also be advantageous.
Golding doesn't question his defense's effort in the blowout loss, but he was able to notice a different feel to his unit than he had seen at other points during the season.
"I think if you look at last year, I don't always think we were the more talented football team, but when you watch the tape, there was grit and determination," Golding said. "They played their [expletive] off, they played hard. Weren't always doing the right thing, but that game, I felt like we got really flustered.
"When you try to change the culture on a side of the ball, it takes a little bit of time. That grit and determination I thought was there, I just felt like it was a different look in their eye during the game. I didn't feel like it was the same thing."
Golding does seem to believe, however, that the experience in Athens a year ago could pay dividends this season so that the lackluster result doesn't repeat itself. The players who suited up against Georgia last season will now be more familiar with the environments and massive stage that could await them late in the year.
Ole Miss will play Georgia again this season (this time in Oxford), but if the Rebels have the kind of year that many are expecting them to have, there should be plenty of big-time moments to serve as redemption for the egg laid against the Bulldogs in 2023.