Pete Golding's Message to His Team is Exactly What Ole Miss Needed to Hear

For the first time this season, the Ole Miss Rebels are facing adversity. They got a much-needed bye week to reset, and this week they'll hit the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

A coach's message is important after a tough loss. Pete Golding searched for answers after the Florida Gators picked apart his defense.

As the Rebels try to bounce back this week, Golding is setting a clear standard.

Golding's Message to Ole Miss is Clear

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding spoke to his team about the SEC schedule and staying consistent.

"We can talk about what changes we made, but it ain't going to matter until we put it on tape and you do it consistently. And guess what? If you do it Saturday, you have to come back Sunday and do it the next week too," Golding said.

"We talked about the noise after the LSU game, right? We talked about the noise after the Florida game," Golding added. "You can go Google the same buddy that you're an All-American and now you ain't worth a sh--. That's going to be week in and week out. You chose this and we all did. So, we gotta go to work and identify our issues and we gotta find a way to improve those and get better..."

In classic Golding fashion, the Ole Miss head coach delivered a message that resonated well. The Rebels aren't the only team that's been whiplashed by the conference schedule. After Florida moved into the top 10, they suffered a 45-17 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The SEC is tough to maneuver. A nine-game conference schedule creates chaos as teams try to avoid three or more losses. No one in Oxford is hitting the panic button after the Florida game. While the defensive performance wasn't necessarily an outlier, the Rebels have enough talent to fix the issues.

How Golding's team responds this week is important. Ole Miss sees itself as a College Football Playoff contender, but two losses in October would be catastrophic. The bye week should've given Golding enough time to diagnose the problems and find a solution.

Kewan Lacy's return will help the offense. He missed one game with a shoulder injury. The star defensive players have to show up, and if they do, any early-season worries about Ole Miss will quickly be erased.

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