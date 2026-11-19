Ole Miss Rebel fans aren't too happy with the past few weeks of Rebel football. Lately, the Rebels have struggled to take down teams that they could've won or even should've won.

However, instead of being hurt in the recruiting area of the game, Pete Golding has successfully landed some key commitments lately.

Losing Games Hasn't Made Recruits Abandon the Program

Just a few days ago, defensive back Tavares Harrington flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Rebels.

According to 247Sports, the cornerback is ranked No. 13 in the class. His composite rating is 94, while his current rating is 92 (it commonly goes up on signing day). The Wolverines, who currently sit at 5-5 and can't seem to stop losing in 2026, lost a major recruit in Harrington.

Kyle Whittingham walks the field during warm ups. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He can be a shutdown CB in college and in the NFL. This is a major win, even though the Rebels have lost more than they'd like lately. Harrington wasn't the only add, though. The class jumped to No. 14 in the nation after adding Harrington. But the 2027 class wasn't the only class to get a big commitment.

Ole Miss also got a commitment from Tanner Seaton (not related to Jordan Seaton). The offensive lineman is now deciding to stay in Mississippi and choose Ole Miss over other teams like the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers.

Not only is the four-star recruit a good add, but he also shows that Ole Miss can beat other SEC teams to secure commitments from desired recruits. Despite this season going south and the team currently sitting at 6-4, despite all of its talent, it is clear that Golding and Ole Miss won't let its future go to waste.

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It's great to see the golden age of Rebels football continue with guys like Harrington, Seaton, and Keegan Croucher, a highly touted quarterback recruit.

Ole Miss Won't Just Die Without Lane Kiffin and Trinidad Chambliss

What's interesting is that it is extremely hard for a blue-blood college football team to die for an extended period of time. It happens, like Florida State right now, or Nebraska for such a long time, and it is still trying to find a way to become nationally relevant again.

However, it's not hard for a team that isn't a blue blood to take a steep drop-off without a really good quarterback or coach. Some might expect Ole Miss to fade away from the national stage after losing Trinidad Chambliss and Lane Kiffin.

Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this team has plenty of talent, and I personally like the accountability Golding holds himself to and his players. With a guy like Deuce Knight behind Chambliss, and with how strong this team can be through the transfer portal, Golding can keep this team in the conversation with other elite schools.

Just because a new HC goes 7-5 in his first season, for example, doesn't mean he can't establish an identity of toughness and then become the juggernaut Ole Miss can be sometimes. These recent recruiting wins show that recruits see this and believe that Golding is building something great in Oxford.

This is a national championship-caliber roster. But even with so many important guys leaving soon, just as good players will come in to replace them. It looks like Golding is building a special machine in Oxford with these great additions.

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