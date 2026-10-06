Pete Golding Puts Ole Miss Defensive Jobs Up for Grabs After Florida Loss

OXFORD, Miss. — Following Ole Miss’ first loss of the season, which came against Florida in blowout fashion during Week 4, head coach Pete Golding hinted at some potential changes coming on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rebels weren’t nearly good enough in all three phases, but their defense is what was rightfully highlighted. In its only loss of the season up to this point, Ole Miss surrendered 498 total yards (302 rushing yards) of offense, 52 points and nearly 40 minutes of game time possession, while also failing to create a single sack or takeaway.

Golding mentioned how the Rebels’ Week 5 bye would be a prime opportunity to reevaluate the unit’s tape, approach and preparation.

With Ole Miss now out of its bye and in the midst of preparing for a 3-2 (0-2 SEC) Vanderbilt team in Nashville, what changed for the Rebels’ defense during the open week?

Well, not much. But it’s not because they don’t believe they need to get better.

Why?

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) breaks a tackle from Mississippi Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrelli (12) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We try to change based on who we’re playing and who’s playing well every week and I think that’s kind of been evident on where some guys are right now…I mean, every week we’re trying to figure out a better way to do it to give us our best shot,” Golding said Monday. “So last week wasn’t different. It went back more to the fundamental concept of things because you’re not scheming versus an opponent.

We went last Tuesday, we didn’t make a defensive call, and it was about getting your cleats in the turf and striking blocks and running and hitting and hitting and running and trying to do it the right way and trying to find a better way to coach it and hold them accountable to do it. So I thought that created some opportunities for some other guys to where ‘When I’m not thinking about anything, what’s it look like to strike a guy and tackle the guy with the ball?’, which ultimately has to be done on defense.”

Through four games, Ole Miss ranks last in the SEC defending the run, allowing 194.8 rushing yards per game. As a defensive unit the Rebels have registered six sacks and generated just two total takeaways, while allowing 30 points per game.

Vanderbilt is a team that’s still figuring out its offensive identity. It’s led by true freshman Jared Curtis, who was held out against Georgia in Week 5 due to injury, and an offense that has averaged just 14.5 points in its two opening conference games.

The Commodores average just over 100 rushing yards per game through five games this season, which could again underscore a favorable matchup for Ole Miss’ defense to pick itself up a little bit.

It could also be just the matchup Vanderbilt’s offense needs if the Rebels can’t turn it around in Nashville during Week 6.

However, as far as Ole Miss’ personnel is concerned this week, nothing will be set in stone until Friday.

“Every practice is independent of its own, but that changes daily. The guys that go out there and perform consistently the right way and do it the way we’re asking them to do it — they run out there first for the next practice, but they gotta do it again. Then by Friday, we kind of figure out like ‘Who’s earned the right to run out there first based on the body of work Monday through Friday?’, and I just don’t know a better way to do that,” Golding explained.

“So this thing ain’t set and I told them this thing ain’t going to be set till Friday. You got to come work your ass off every day and prove to us consistency and execution, which we’ve not been able to do on that side of the ball consistently for four quarters in any game…There’s too many times that’s a good quarter, that’s a good half, that’s a good game sometimes. And then the ability to do it the next quarter or the next play the next game. The consistency and the execution has to improve and that starts with us from a coaching standpoint.”

With missed tackles being a consistent theme for the Rebels’ defense in September, Golding was asked if the on-field frustrations ever led to fines.

Fines have grown to be somewhat customary for college coaches nowadays, but performance-based isn’t one of them in the Manning Center.

"There was a lot throughout the bye week to make sure we're all doing everything necessary to give it our best shot," Golding said. "We fine for a lot. It's not based on missed tackles, I assure you. I wish I could. I'd be really rich right now…There's a cycle coming in December and January when everybody wants to renegotiate their contract," Golding said. "It was very black and white based on 'this is good enough' and 'this isn't good enough.'"

Kickoff between the Rebels and Commodores on Saturday is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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