Pete Golding Sends Warning to LSU Ahead of Lane Kiffin's Return to Ole Miss

After the headline-fillled offseason is finally over, the Ole Miss Rebels will be entering what should an interesting regular season in 2026.

With the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin's departure to Ole Miss and the tension of Trinidad Chambliss' eligibility hearing, Rebels fans have an emotionally-draining past couple of months and have gone through a rollercoaster of events unmatched by any other fan base.

But despite all of the uncertainty, the Rebels will be beginning the season with fire in their eyes thanks to presence of head coach Pete Golding in his first full year. He continues to say all of the right things, including when talking about Kiffin's return to Oxford for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup on Sept. 19 in the SEC opener for both teams.

Pete Golding: "This Whole Place is Ready" for LSU Game

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of giving the typical "coach speak" answer that the team is only focused on the season opener against Louisville, Golding didn't hesitate to admit that the teams and fans alike are already gearing up for that home matchup against Kiffin and LSU.

“Going to be a madhouse, an absolute madhouse, and this whole place is ready … been ready," Golding told On3.

The Tigers have officially been warned: Oxford will be bumping with hostility toward Kiffin and many former Ole Miss players on Sept. 19. But this should come as a surprise to absolutely no one.

Of course, this hardly means that the Rebels will just ignore their first two games of the season and look ahead to LSU. Ole Miss has a pivotal neutral site contest in the season opener against a solid Louisville team before hosting Charlotte in Oxford for the home opener on Sept. 12.

The Cardinals were only a few close overtime losses away from being in legitimate contention to make the College Football Playoff last season before finishing with a 9-4 record. Ole Miss has the talent advantage but taking Louisville for granted and focusing instead on the LSU game could lead to a crucial season-opening loss for the Rebels.

But with Golding at the helm, don't expect that to be a reality. The 2026 Rebels should be considered an SEC contender headed into the fall and won't let the early-season headlines distract from the task at hand.

The LSU is no doubt a major point of the season but it will quickly become an afterthought as the Rebels continue to place their focus on the CFP.

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