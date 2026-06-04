Nick Saban Makes Example of Ole Miss in College Football Senate Hearing

Current ESPN analyst and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday morning in support of the bipartisan "Protect College Sports Act."

In this hearing, Nick Saban argued that the case involving Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was tied up in litigation. His main argument regarding Chambliss was that he feels the NCAA does not make its own rules.

"I mean, an example would be the Ole Miss quarterback. They say he can't play next year. He's playing next year because of litigation," Nick Saban said.

After his request for a sixth year of eligibility through a medical hardship waiver was denied, Chambliss filed a lawsuit against the NCAA seeking a temporary injunction.

Chambliss was successful in his hearing and will now be the Ole Miss Rebels’ quarterback heading into the 2026 season, coming off a historic 2025 campaign in which the Rebels made a deep playoff run.

Nick Saban Weighs In on Pete Golding

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pete Golding was also the topic of discussion during the Senate hearing on June 3rd, this time in relation to Ole Miss linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

Ferrelli transferred from Cal to Clemson initially before later flipping his decision to Ole Miss, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has claimed that Ole Miss tampered with the linebacker.

“Clemson had a player that was on campus for a whole week and (Ole Miss) came and got him off campus and took him someplace else,” Saban said during the court hearing.

He did not directly mention Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding or quarterback Trinidad Chambliss by name during the Senate hearing, but the program was heavily scrutinized without any direct name-calling. The Ferrelli reference was a fairly obvious jab, as Dabo Swinney has been outspoken, creating a larger media narrative around the situation.

“Unlimited transfers create free agency, and free agency with a collective, now you’re talking about a bidding war for players,” Saban said.

Saban consistently mentioned how money has changed the way college football is being shaped, with players entering the transfer portal for no reason other than more money, and certain high school recruits committing to schools for financial reasons alone.

The goal of the “Protect College Sports Act” is to establish a common standard for name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, aiming to bring more consistency and structure to how college athletes are compensated.

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