Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Praises Former Ole Miss Wide Receiver
Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers continue navigating a critical offseason with the franchise bringing in the elite-level quarterback for the 2025-26 season.
Rodgers, who's entering his first season in Pittsburgh, will rely on his young weapons at wide receiver to pave the way offensively.
The Steelers acquired two-time Pro Bowl wideout D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason with the former Ole Miss Rebel quickly turning heads in Pittsburgh.
Rodgers praised Metcalf and his abilities with the four-time NFL MVP believing in the work ethic his receiver has.
“DK is a lead by example guy,” Rodgers said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “He’s a big reason I’m in Pittsburgh as well. Conversations that we had and just the kind of person that he is. At the start of the year, I didn’t really know DK at all.
"He’s like, ‘I work out at 6 a.m. every day.’ I’m like, okay, this guy has discipline, this guy has a drive. I said, ‘How about 8 o’clock because I’m gonna have to drive from Malibu to UCLA?’ He said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’"
Metcalf's sheer size and tenacity is what turns heads, but it's his character that has also taken Rodgers' attention.
“He’s not just a specimen, but he’s a really solid human being. He’s a solid, solid dude, and he leads by example. The way he practices — I think that’s one of the most encouraging things is the room goes how the top dog goes.”
Rodgers is set to replace Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh at quarterback with Metcalf spending three seasons with Wilson in Seattle as a member of the Seahawks.
He sees similarities between the two signal-callers with the former Ole Miss Rebel looking to handle business with his new quarterback.
“I will say they’re similar with how they approach the game,” Metcalf said. “They’re very professional, going to hold people accountable in the offense and in the team setting. They’re going to work their butts off when they’re out here and they’re going to make you come up to their level of competitiveness out there on the grass.
“So, that’s what I like about them. The difference is they’re two completely different people, two completely different quarterbacks with how they play the game of football.”
All eyes will be on Rodgers, Metcalf and Co. this season in Pittsburgh with expectations rising for the organization.
