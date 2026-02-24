Ole Miss Football Entering Major Recruiting Battle With LSU Tigers for Elite Receiver

New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley will make his way to Oxford this offseason for a multi-day stay with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he evaluates contenders.

Whitley checks in as the No. 2 rated wide receiver in Louisiana and a Top-15 pass-catcher nationally with Golding and Co. set to square off against multiple heavy-hitters this offseason.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his meteoric rise continues on the prep scene.

Golding and Co. have Louisiana ties here that have lifted the Ole Miss Rebels among Whitley's final five schools with associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson spearheading the push.

Wilson is a New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine alumnus - the same school as Whitley - where he'll certainly go deep into his bag of tricks in his process.

The Bayou State star has solidified his final schools with the Ole Miss Rebels sitting alongside the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Houston Cougars.

Courtesy of Miguel Whitley on Instagram.

As official visit season nears, the Ole Miss Rebels will get one of their own during the weekend of May 29-31 in what is a major move for Golding's staff with the program swinging for the fences here.

Sources have also indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the LSU Tigers will get a crack at Whitley on June 19 for a multi-day stay.

The No. 11 rated wide receiver in America is fresh off a junior campaign where he reeled in 46 passes for 869 yards and 14 touchdowns - averaging 18.9 yards per reception - alongside a talented St. Augustine offense that reached the state title game in the Caesars SuperDome.

Now, as the offseason continues, all eyes are on Whitley's recruitment with multiple official visits now locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels in contention amid a pivotal stretch for the coveted pass-catcher.

