Podcast: Early Thoughts About LSU at Ole Miss After Week 2

No. 9 Ole Miss moved to 2-0 on the season, following its home-opening win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

The Rebels did what they were expected to do, but there were visible flaws once again. Regardless, Ole Miss turned the page quickly on Sunday. It's now LSU week for the Rebels, as they seek to spoil Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford.

Host and Ole Miss On SI's Tyler Komis examines the Rebels' latest win and takes a peek at what it could mean for Week 3 against the Tigers, in Episode 95 of The Rebel Rundown.

On LSU

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m just super excited for SEC play, and to be able to do it at home for the crowd tonight was awesome. It was good to get back in the Vaught and just the energy. It felt like we picked up right from Tulane. So to get back in front of the fans, the students were awesome. So good to have that juice, you know? And it’s for real now, It’s SEC play,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding reiterated. “So every game counts for two. So we have to come in, have a really good week and focus on ourselves. Still a lot to clean up, and then we’ll have to be at our best.”

“It’s going to be a crazy weekend in Oxford,” quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said over the weekend. “But it’s just another game, though. Everything that’s going on outside of football really doesn’t matter to us. We’re just worried about football.”

Improved Tackling

“I think at the point of attack it improved a little bit,” Golding noted. “I still think there are some angle issues that were, you know, the same as last week. And a couple of those explosive runs are guys over running the football and not having gap control and things like that. I think to the naked eye, actually a point of contact, I think it was better. I think more guys got to the ball. I still think there’s an angle issue with some of these guys that we got to continue to clean up. And look, I mean this week it was the guy with the ball was different too. You know I mean those things change sometimes some guys are harder to tackle. But I think we still continue to work on the angles. But there was some improvement for some guys that put bad stuff on tape last week that I thought showed up and made an effort to improve."

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