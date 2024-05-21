Position Preview: Assessing the Ole Miss Offensive Line Entering the 2024 Season
The Ole Miss Rebels O-Line has been one of the major storylines coming out of spring practice. The question is: how will they play as a unit come the fall?
Lane Kiffin knew where his team had to improve after the Georgia Bulldogs completely manhandled the Ole Miss Rebels in the trenches for all four quarters in Athens last November. Injuries had caused the Rebels to try and piece together a competitive five-man front for the back half of the 2023 season.
It became apparent what separated Ole Miss from being a contender: depth, and Kiffin knew that to be more competitive, he had to bring in competition within the offensive line unit. A mix of returning guys and transfer portal additions has built a pretty salty bunch that is considered by some a Top 10 unit.
Offensive line coach John Garrison must be pleased with the addition of bodies as it allows him to rotate and configure this group into multiple different variations. The infusion of talent to this room was the most important off-season pickup.
Here are a few key takeaways from the newly-built offensive line.
Tackle
Left tackle is one of the most sought-out positions in the portal because it is so hard to find elite talent, but the Rebels added and retained multiple capable tackles for the upcoming year. Diego Pounds looks to be a plug-and-play left tackle for the Rebels after covering Drake Mayes' blind side at North Carolina. Pounds is a raw talent with quick feet and heavy hands. He is also a mountain of a man at 6-6 and 330 pounds.
Jeremy James is someone Rebel fans have become accustomed to, seeing him handle any challenge he faces on the football filed. His flexibility and athleticism allow him to switch between guard and tackle, and he is very physical and cerebral, two traits needed to play multiple spots up front. James is another guy trying to put good film on tape, as he is in his draft year.
Jayden Williams is another name to watch as he started all 13 games at tackle during his redshirt freshman season. Another piece that gives you depth and tons of experience. He was one of the Rebels' top pass blockers in 2022.
Micah Pettus was a staple of the Rebels' offensive line a year ago and played well in a lot of meaningful games down the stretch. One thing about Micah is his discipline as he struggled with penalties at times and had a tendency to hold. With the added depth and talent to this room, he should get enough reps to get those tendencies figured out entering 2024.
Guard
At guard, the Rebels have a lot of depth, which is exactly what Lane Kiffin wanted to add. Washington transfers Nate Kalepo and Julius Bulow have grabbed most of the attention from fans and media, being part of the line that won the Joe Moore Award a year ago. They understand what elite offensive play looks like and how to play as a complete unit.
Reece McIntyre also is a useful depth piece who can play center as well, which is always a plus. His limited action is something to watch for, but he should understand the scheme as he is entering his fifth season in Oxford.
Eli Acker is also another key depth piece for this unit with veteran experience, and he too can play center.
Center
Caleb Warren looks to the starting center once again for the Rebels in 2024. He has experience to go along with quick and explosive steps. While he has some experience at guard, his rapport with Jaxson Dart makes center feel like the right spot. In the game against Texas A&M, Warren seemed to handle Walter Nolen and other members of that stout Aggies front in the win.
Gerquan Scott is also another member of this offensive line unit that adds depth at center and guard. The Southern Miss transfer fits the mold of this new look O-Line, standing at 6-4, 330 pounds. A mix of size, quickness, and nastiness that will definitely play in the SEC.
Preston Cushman and Brycen Sanders are two more guys who are still developing into Southeastern Conference offensive linemen. The ability is there, but a year of development and learning from the guys ahead of them could still be needed.
This room has the potential is be one of the best fronts Oxford has ever seen, and it doesn't hurt that they get to go up against one of the more talented front-sevens in the country every day in practice.