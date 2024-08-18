Position Preview: Which Ole Miss Rebels Cornerbacks Could Emerge in 2024?
Cornerback is an interesting spot for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2024, so who might defensive coordinator Pete Golding lean on? The Rebels hit the portal hard for corners this offseason and landed some big-time players.
With this being said, who is going to be that lockdown corner that Ole Miss counts on to cover a team's top receiver? Let's take a look at the room as a whole as it stands in fall camp.
Trey Amos
Besides Walter Nolen, Trey Amos could be the most important transfer portal addition to this defense. Amos hit the portal after he was a big part of Alabama's SEC championship win last season, and he is CB1 on this team right now. Ole Miss football's social media accounts have been using the matchup between him and Tre Harris in practice for a lot of their fall camp content.
Amos was big for the Tide as he had to come in after injury in the secondary and played some big-time coverage to seal a win in Atlanta.
Now Amos is the guy for the Rebels, so expect him to play that field corner spot.
Isaiah Hamilton
Hamilton is a playmaker. In his junior year at Houston, he tallied 50 tackles, four interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
Hamilton was a late addition for this team but a very important one. He has a nose for the football and can make some serious plays when he is challenged.
The jump to the SEC can be difficult, but Hamilton is a veteran, a trend that continues throughout this defense.
Chris Graves Jr.
Chris Graves Jr. made his first start for the Rebels in Athens last season and tallied a career high in tackles. While that Ole Miss loss has been used as motivation throughout the rest of the season and into the offseason, it has a lot to say about the potential of Graves.
Graves has experience in those big games, and the Rebels will need that experience as he will be an important piece to the depth of this secondary.
Brandon Turnage
Turnage is another veteran player who has been under former Alabama coach Nick Saban and played on Rocky Top at Tennessee. He is an Oxford native playing for his hometown team in his senior year.
Turnage has been in a black non-contact jersey this fall, but he will be another piece that the Rebels will lean on in difficult spots because of his experience.
Cedrick Beavers
Beavers is a JUCO transfer that has some upside as he was rated among the top junior college players in the country.
If Beavers can make a big impact, it's important not just for this season, but also down the line at the corner spot as he has multiple years of eligibility.