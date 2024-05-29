Prospect Watch: Taking a Look at Ole Miss Football's 2025 Recruiting Class
With July and SEC Media Days just around the corner, the 2024 football season is less than 100 days away. Even so, we can always look into the future of this Ole Miss Rebels program.
The 2025 class is shaping up well for the Rebels with a couple of true top-end recruits. Lane Kiffin and Co. have the hype machine turned towards the high school recruits in this upcoming class.
Let's take a look at three guys who have decided to commit to Ole Miss in this cycle.
Jarcoby Hopson -- LB, Lake Cormorant, Miss.
High school teammate Kam Franklin committed to the Rebels last season and was one of the bigger gets for Kiffin and Golding since they've been in Oxford. Hopson has always been another Gator destined to be a Rebel.
Hopson is a 6-foot-1.5, 205-pound frame who flashes off the edge and at the second level at a stand-up outside backer position. He has also flashed at strong safety, and he is just an all-around upper-echelon athlete who will truly blossom once he gets on campus and in the weight room.
Mason Dunn -- CB, Tupelo, Miss.
Historically, it has been hard for Ole Miss football to recruit Tupelo and other East Mississippi high schools, but it seems that the tide has changed slightly with Lane Kiffin at the helm. Pete Golding picked up another athletic freak in Mason Dunn, as the 6-foot-4, 180-pounder looks to be another potential high-ceiling athlete for the defensive side of the football.
Akylin Dear -- RB, Quittman, Miss.
A sneak peak into this 2025 class might not be complete without Akylin Dear. Dear is one of the more-hyped running back recruits in the state, a position group in Mississippi that the Rebels have had a hard time of nabbing in recent memory. Dear changes that perception and solidifies the Rebels' place atop the Mississippi recruiting landscape.
Dear is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound back who seems to do it all and might be the top running back in the entire country. Expect this recruitment to go until signing day as other top programs will be getting in line to try and get this kid on their campus.