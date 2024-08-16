Practice Observations From Thursday at Ole Miss Rebels Fall Camp
The Ole Miss Rebels defensive line appears scarier as some depth pieces dominated up front in Thursday's practice, and the running back room might have one player to keep your eye on as fall camp moves forward.
Here are three players who flashed through the viewing sessions of practice on Thursday.
Zxavian Harris
Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris looks like the real deal. Throughout the best-on-best period, Harris was flying around and making plays. He is hard to contain when he shoots a gap, and he definitely looks the part of an SEC football player.
On multiple occasions, Harris was seen blowing up zone runs, and he looks to have a quicker get-off than he did a season ago.
If Harris can play this fast and aggressively, the Rebels have something special up front, especially with the depth on the interior.
Jamarious Brown
Brown, another defensive tackle, flashed throughout the same period that Harris did. Brown compliments Harris very well up front. At 6-foot-1, Brown has a pad-level advantage and can use his 300-plus pound frame to out-leverage guards and centers.
Brown is a redshirt freshman who has flashed in his second fall camp. With both he and Harris, we could be looking at a pretty salty two- or three-deep up front for the Rebels.
Matt Jones
Could Matt Jones be the third guy in this running back room rotation? Jones has looked good and compliments other rushers much better than most would realize. He could be a short-yardage back at 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, and we saw his ability to make big plays in last year's matchup with Georgia Tech late in the game.
It doesn't appear that a true third option has emerged in the running back room, so could Matt Jones be that guy?