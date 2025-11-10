Predicting the Results of Ole Miss' Schedule With Florida, Mississippi State Left
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have officially reached the final stretch of the 2025 season with matchups against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs left on the docket.
After recent wins over the Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks and The Citadel Bulldogs, No. 6 Ole Miss is firing on all cylinders.
But with two games remaining - and the opportunity to close out the year with an 11-1 record - all eyes are on a College Football Playoff berth this fall.
The Florida Gators are up first this weekend with the matchup generating unprecedented buzz already.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said. "You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia.
"They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -16.5 (-110)
- Florida: +16.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -800
- Florida: +540
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 16.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
vs. Florida (November 15) – Ole Miss 81.2 percent
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - Ole Miss 75.7 percent
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an SEC matchup against the Florida Gators. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
