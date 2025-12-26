Expert Predictions Logged For Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will hop on a flight and travel to New Orleans for a Sugar Bowl clash next week with all eyes on the Georgia Bulldogs rematch at the Caesars Superdome.

In what will be one of the hottest tickets on the market, Pete Golding and Co. will once again headline a polarizing College Football Playoff slate with Kirby Smart's Bulldogs looking to make a statement.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

Now, with game day less than one week away, the expert predictions are rolling in with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The Expert Picks: On3 Sports National Analysts "Andy & Ari" Weigh In

“Ole Miss would rather this game not play out the way it did the first time. I think, if it is somewhat similar to the first game, we’re all going to be highly entertained because this game was wild the first game,” said Staples.

“Georgia ends up winning, but nobody is stopping anybody for the first three quarters. Georgia finally gets two stops in the fourth quarter, and ends up beating Ole Miss. But Ole Miss was winning by two scores going into the fourth quarter. This was a shootout to end all shootouts.

“I mean, (Ole Miss) went to Athens and they had them on the ropes. And, if Ole Miss doesn’t go three and out twice in the fourth quarter, they probably do beat Georgia,” Staples continued. “So, it’s entirely possible that Ole Miss turns around and wins this game.

"It’s also possible that, in that game, Georgia got unlocked, because I feel like, since that game, Georgia has been much better than it was the first part of the season. They have been one of the best teams in the country at the end of the season.”

The Official Picks: “I like Ole Miss here. I’m taking the points,” said Wasserman. “I think that they can score a lot. And, if you’re giving me basically a touchdown in a game that was decided by less the first time, at Georgia too in Athens? At a neutral-site, you know, I just kind of like that this is going to be a highly-competitive, good game. So, I’ll take the cushion here.”

I’m going to take Georgia to cover here, because I do think, if they win, it probably is a situation where, like, it’s a tie game and they score a touchdown,” said Staples. “I don’t think they’re going to win by 20, but I can see them winning by seven.”

