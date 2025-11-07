Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 11
No. 6 Ole Miss (6-1. 5-1 SEC) will host The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday for a non-conference matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 11.
With three games remaining on the schedule, Lane Kiffin and Co. are firmly in the College Football Playoff race, but with a "1-0" mentality, all focus is on a matchup against the Bulldogs in Oxford.
“These guys are a very disciplined team,” Kiffin said on Monday. “They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too.”
With less than 24 hours until kickoff, the final predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels entering as significant favorites.
The Game Information: Week 11 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The SP+ Prediction: Ole Miss Gets It Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels are given a 100 percent chance of victory - leaving The Citadel with a 0 percent chance of pulling off the upset.
The expert computer model predicts a 54-0 final score in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.
Ole Miss Rebels On SI Prediction:
No. 6 Ole Miss enters Saturday's matchup as significant favorites with the Rebels set to face an inferior opponent at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
After opening the 2025 season firing on all cylinders, Ole Miss sits at 8-1 with the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive and well heading into the final "tune-up" game of the season.
Saturday night with provide the opportunity for Kiffin and Co. to evaluate depth pieces, work in youngsters, and walk out of the matchup with a victory under their belts.
This is one where Ole Miss fans can expect to see Austin Simmons and others take significant reps in the second half againat a well-respected opponent in The Citadel.
The Score Prediction: Ole Miss 48, The Citadel 7
