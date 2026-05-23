Get To Know Two Incoming Defensive Ends For the Ole Miss Rebels

After an incredible 2025 season for the Ole Miss Rebels, it’s easy to forget about an area where they were lacking last year.

The Rebels ranked ninth in the SEC in run defense. A big part of why their season ended was because the Miami Hurricanes rushed for 191 yards against them in the Fiesta Bowl. Teams averaged 149 yards on the ground against the Rebels.

Pete Golding has brought in two defensive linemen who could solve this issue.

Jonathan Maldonado

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Jonathan Maldonado shoves Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager out of bounds during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The first is Transfer from Nevada, Jonathan Maldonado.

Maldonado stands at 6’6 250 pounds, and had a solid three-year career out west. His best campaign for the Wolfpack was last season when he finished with five sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 38 total tackles. He has great size and length that will help prove why he was one of the best players to come out of this transfer portal.

Maldonado shared in a press conference why he chose Ole Miss.

“It was a short process, I committed to Ole Miss within two days of the portal opening. I wanted to go to one of the best programs. The SEC has the best football in my opinion, especially trenches-wise.”

Maldonado will be replacing Princewill Umanmielen, who followed coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. He will have big shoes to fill after Umanmielen finished third in the SEC in sacks last year. Maldonado has all the comparables to Umanmielen and could pick up right where the LSU transfer left off at Ole Miss.

Maldonado also shared how defensive lineman Will Echoles and others are helping him get accustomed to the SEC level of play.

“Obviously, I am coming from a lower division school. Those guys have been a straight inspiration to me. They have been helping me with the playbook, and I’m getting better every day being around those guys.”

Landon Barnes

The other side of the line will feature incoming freshman Landon Barnes. Barnes played at Duncanville High School in Texas.

In his senior season, he had nine sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Barnes stands at 6’3 250 pounds. The former four-star has the attributes to make an immediate impact for the Rebels.

Defensive Scheme

The Rebels run a 4-2-5 style of defense that relies a lot on the front four to stop the run and get to the quarterback. These two will be paired with an SEC-experienced line and will thrive with all the talent around them.

The biggest aspect of the Ole Miss defense from last year that can be improved on is their run defense. These two additions will be a great help in flipping the script for Rebels against the run in 2026.

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