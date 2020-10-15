Projecting the Remainder of the Ole Miss Football Schedule

No one saw this coming.

Could we have predicted a 1-2 start for the Ole Miss football team? Of course. But no one would have thought they would look quite this good in the meantime.

Ole Miss ranks second nationally in total offense, putting up a blistering 573 yards per game. Quarterback Matt Corral leads the country in quarterback rating and is fourth in passing efficiency.

The Alabama game proved to us one thing: as bad as the Ole Miss defense has been, and they're literally on pace to be the worst in FBS history, the offense is good enough to keep them in any and every game and make them a true issue for literally every team in the SEC.

So with that in mind, it's time to project the remainder of the Ole Miss football schedule.

2020 Ole Miss Football Schedule Predictions:

Week One: Ole Miss vs. Florida, 51-35 Loss

Week Two: Ole Miss at Kentucky, 42-41 OT Win

Week Three: Ole Miss vs. Alabama, 63-48 Loss

Week Four: Ole Miss at Arkansas, 38-32 win

Arkansas sneakily has a solid defense. They held Georgia to five points in the half of week one, Mississippi State to 14 in week two and Auburn to 30 in week three. Maybe they'll be the first to hold Ole Miss under 40, but I can't imagine they can score with the Rebels.

Week Five: Ole Miss vs. Auburn, 41-38 loss

The Auburn defense was pretty solid week one against Kentucky, allowing just 384 total yards and forcing three turnovers. The past two weeks they're averaging 440 yards against and haven't forced a single turnover. That said, Ole Miss is going to slip up somewhere. Maybe Bo Nix puts it together against this Ole Miss pass defense that can't slow down anyone.

Week Six: Ole Miss at. Vanderbilt: 54-28 win

Need we say more?

Week Seven: Ole Miss vs. South Carolina, 43-31 win

The Gamecocks are low-key really bad. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn this week that South Carolina "is coming off a very impressive road win in our league." The Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt. Bad take Gus.

Week Eight: Ole Miss at Texas A & M, 44-35 loss

Remember, it's Texas A & M respect week here at The Grove Report.

Week Nine: Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State, 41-28 win

Mississippi State scored 2 points last week. Two points. Let me repeat: the team from Starkville scored two points in a football game.

Week Ten: Ole Miss at LSU, 43-41 win

I find it really hard to believe that the LSU team in December will be the same, struggling LSU team we're seeing now. All this about their issues, and they certainly have some defensively, they still have the No. 16 offense by SP+. This could be Kiffin's signature win in year one, at Baton Rouge to get the Rebels to an above-.500 finish.

Final Record: 6-4

