Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'I'm Just Focused on What I Can Control'

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral discusses his military family and mindset going into the 2022 NFL Draft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and in a recent interview with ProFootballTalk, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral discussed how his family's military background has impacted his journey to the NFL.

With eight family members who have served in the Marines, Corral discussed how it impacted him growing up in a military household. 

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 0

Matt Corral

Matt Corral and team

Matt Corral

"The strongest things that stick out to me are the discipline and the work ethic," said Corral. "Picking up on those and seeing my dad work day-in and day-out, go to the gym, and still spend time with the kids."

Corral could not have become one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft without a strong work ethic and discipline to keep him on the right path. 

In recent mock drafts, we have seen Corral get drafted third overall while another predicts he will fall to the second round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ventura, Calif., native explained what his mindset is going into the draft knowing that any team could take a chance on him on Thursday night. 

"I'm just focused on what I can control," said Corral. "I feel like I put my best foot forward on the work that had to be done during the [pre-draft] process. You can't control anything that happens from here on out, so just control what you can control, and hope for the best."

Corral will be in attendance at the draft with 20 other prospects who expect to hear their name called during the first round. Corral explained why he ultimately decided to accept the invitation to attend the draft in person.

"Well, like everybody, it's been my dream since I was a little kid," said Corral. "I'm in the position I'm in and I get to have my family with me. There are not many times in football where I get to have my family around me because I'm busy. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I'm never going to get drafted again, so I thought I would do it how it's always been done and go to the draft."

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU

Matt Corral

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 17

Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

Matt Corral 6
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'I'm Just Focused on What I Can Control'

By Ben King19 seconds ago
Jaden Rashada, Lane Kiffin
Recruiting

LOOK: Rashada, Other Key Recruits in Oxford Pose with Kiffin, Rolls Royce

By The Grove Report Staff3 hours ago
Matt Corral 21
Football

Matt Corral Ripped Over 'Concerns'; NFL Draft Unfair to Ole Miss QB?

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
IMG_7508
Football

Grove Bowl Recap: Michael Trigg Terrozies Red Team Defense, QB Remains Question

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Grove Bowl Recap: Ole Miss Defense Flashes Potential in Annual Spring Game

By Ben King22 hours ago
Luke Altmyer
Football

Snap Takeaways from Altmyer, Dart and the Quarterback Competition from the Grove Bowl

By The Grove Report Staff22 hours ago
IMG_7510
Football

Altmyer, Red Team Knock Off Navy Team in Annual Grove Bowl

By John Macon Gillespie22 hours ago
FO05HcsXIAQddGa
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Goes All-In For 2023 QB Jaden Rashada

By Ben King23 hours ago