Ole Miss QB Matt Corral: 'I'm Just Focused on What I Can Control'

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and in a recent interview with ProFootballTalk, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral discussed how his family's military background has impacted his journey to the NFL.

With eight family members who have served in the Marines, Corral discussed how it impacted him growing up in a military household.

"The strongest things that stick out to me are the discipline and the work ethic," said Corral. "Picking up on those and seeing my dad work day-in and day-out, go to the gym, and still spend time with the kids."

Corral could not have become one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft without a strong work ethic and discipline to keep him on the right path.

In recent mock drafts, we have seen Corral get drafted third overall while another predicts he will fall to the second round.

The Ventura, Calif., native explained what his mindset is going into the draft knowing that any team could take a chance on him on Thursday night.

"I'm just focused on what I can control," said Corral. "I feel like I put my best foot forward on the work that had to be done during the [pre-draft] process. You can't control anything that happens from here on out, so just control what you can control, and hope for the best."

Corral will be in attendance at the draft with 20 other prospects who expect to hear their name called during the first round. Corral explained why he ultimately decided to accept the invitation to attend the draft in person.

"Well, like everybody, it's been my dream since I was a little kid," said Corral. "I'm in the position I'm in and I get to have my family with me. There are not many times in football where I get to have my family around me because I'm busy. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I'm never going to get drafted again, so I thought I would do it how it's always been done and go to the draft."

