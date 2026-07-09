Ranking Ole Miss' 5 Most Important Players Heading Into the 2026 Season

Maybe it's just the long summer days talking, but the Ole Miss Rebels have a chance to be a very special program in 2026.

Coming off of a season that saw the team appear in the College Football Playoff, the Rebels and new head coach Pete Golding are keeping those same expectations. The biggest reason behind the belief that this team can make the CFP again this season is the talent up and down the roster.

The Rebels have some impact players on both sides of the ball. Let's take a closer look at the five most important players on the Rebels' roster coming into the 2026 season.

5. Patrick Kutas, RG

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) takes the field with his teammates before playing the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels' offensive unit could be one of the best in the country once again this season. In order for that to happen, Coach Golding will need his offensive line to protect his talented offensive weapons.

Right guard Patrick Kutas will be one of the leaders of the offensive line. The senior lineman earned second-team preseason honors from Athlon Sports, and the expectation for Kutas is that he will be an anchor for the Rebels.

4. Will Echoles, DT

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Games are won and lost on the line in college football. The Rebels have main event players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackle Will Echoles will be a major player in 2026.

The Rebels want to slow down the run game of their opposition. The junior tackle will be an immovable object for opposing offensive lines.

3. Suntarine Perkins, LB

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The heartbeat of this defense in 2026 may just be linebacker Suntarine Perkins. Perkins made a major jump during his junior season, and now the hope is that this season, the linebacker will make another jump in his performance.

Expect Suntarine to make a lot of big plays for this defense this season.

2. Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best quarterback and running back duo in college football reside in Oxford, Mississippi. Trinidad Chambliss proved last season that he is a can't miss talent.

Number two and number one on this list are practically a tie. Without Chambliss, the Rebels' 2026 season would have a massively different outlook.

1. Kewan Lacy, RB

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels unfair to have Chambliss at two, because he and Kewan Lacy are the most important players on this roster. But Lacy gets the edge here as the most important player for 2026.

Lacy's running ability shattered any ceiling this offense had in 2025. Just like Chambliss, if the Rebels were without Lacy this season, the expectations would be a lot lower.

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