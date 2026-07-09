Why 2026 is the Most Important Season in Ole Miss Program History

The 2025 campaign for Ole Miss football will go down in program history.

However, a lot has changed since that historic run. The program has new coaches and players and is being looked at by the rest of the college football world with a completely new perspective.

Before last year, Ole Miss was always looked at as a solid team in the SEC that would never get that far. The Rebels were in the B tier in the minds of college football fans. Now, because of last season's run to the semifinals, the Rebels are seen as a team that can compete for a conference title and a national title.

While there are a lot of key returners on this year's squad, Ole Miss still has a lot to prove in order to show that last year wasn’t a fluke.

John David Bakers Offense

Offensive coordinator John David Baker speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels”. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It starts with the coaching staff, which is practically brand new on the offensive side of the ball. Last year the Rebels had Charlie Weis Jr. as their offensive coordinator for the whole season. He produced one of the best offenses in the country.

Weis has since moved onto LSU.

The Rebels' new offensive coordinator is John David Baker, who had been in control of East Carolina's offense for the past two years.

Last year the Pirates offense ranked 15th overall in the country for total yards a game.

There is no question that Baker can coach an offense; the question is, can he bring that same success to an offense in the SEC?

He will have the firepower to do it, but will need his game plan to be perfectly executed to replicate the success of last season's Ole Miss offense.

Pete Golding's Defense

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding coaches during the Ole Miss Grove Bowl Games | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite all the success Pete Golding had last year as the Rebels' head coach, he needs to lead a better defense in 2026.

A lot of credit can be given to ex-head coach Lane Kiffin for why the Rebels finished last year's regular season 11-1.

The Rebels' defense in 2025 ranked ninth in the SEC. The worst part of Golding's squad was their run defense. They finished 79th in the FBS, allowing 176 yards a game. Golding has brought a lot of new transfers to help combat this issue

Kiffin is now gone, and Golding is completely in charge of this team. Golding has to make stopping the run a priority in 2026 in order to have a successful season and prove that he can coach a team to the national championship as a full-time head coach.

The Rebel coaches face a lot of pressure to prove that they can lead a team to a national championship run. If they don’t, then the College football world will go back to what they always thought about Ole Miss. Just a solid team in the SEC that won’t go very far.

Sign up to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X f or the latest news.