Ole Miss Football Secures First Tight End Commitment of 2027 Class

The Ole Miss Rebels are generating plenty of excitement ahead of the 2026-27 season. Head coach Pete Golding is aiming to build off last year's success with a solid transfer portal haul and retention at some valuable positions.

However, it's just as important to build towards the future. Golding has assembled a top-25 recruiting class for 2027 and he's added another player to the mix.

Three-star tight end Colton Johnson has announced his commitment to Ole Miss. He received interest from other top schools, including Alabama, North Carolina, Florida State, and Purdue. He becomes the first tight end in the 2027 class.

What Johnson Brings to Ole Miss

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson is the 21st-ranked player in Tennessee and is the 24th-ranked tight end. He's got a big frame, standing at 6'4" and weighing 235 pounds. Johnson is a multi-sport athlete who plays baseball and basketball.

As a junior, he played both sides of the ball. On offense, he caught 36 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 133 total tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

He could be a dangerous threat in the red zone with his size, using his height to catch one-on-one balls. Johnson is a solid run-blocker with the ability to get to multiple levels and set up space for his running back. He's capable of quickly creating separation and is good with the ball in his hands.

Recapping the 2027 Class

As mentioned earlier, Johnson joins a class that's ranked inside the top-15 in the country. It's highlighted by four-star defensive tackles Mitchell Turner and Ben'Jarvius Shumaker. While the Rebels are missing a five-star recruit, they make up for it with plenty of depth.

Ole Miss is set to have an excellent tight end room in 2026. They brought back senior Luke Hasz and junior Caleb Odom. If both of those players move on after this season, it could open up an early opportunity for Johnson.

Golding is out to prove last season wasn't a fluke and is building a consistent winner. So far, the results have been excellent at the recruiting level. While Johnson won't help the team win this upcoming season, its wins like this that go a long way for a program.

Ole Miss will have high expectations to meet with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He has the tools to have an even better 2026-27 season. After he leaves, he'll be happy to know the program is in good hands with the incoming 2027 class.

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