Ranking Ole Miss Football's Best Uniform Combos From Last Season
In this story:
Everyone knows the old adage, “Look good, play good.”
Luckily for the Ole Miss Rebels, they have some of the best uniforms in the country.
Their colors feature red, dark blue, and a powder blue that just seems to go with everything.
Their swag on the field last year contributed to a great season for the Rebels. However, a question that everyone is left with is “What was their best uniform from this past season?”
Here are the best Ole Miss uniform combos ranked from worst to best last season.
Red Uniforms vs. South Carolina
The worst uniform combo worn by the Rebels last fall was the uniform featured against South Carolina.
This uniform included a red jersey, with grey pants, and our camouflaged helmets. The Rebels' best is their blue colorway, and with no blue in these uniforms, the result was a weaker appearance.
Georgia State
Next is the combination that was put out on the field for the Rebels' first game of the season against Georgia State.
These uniforms follow the same combination worn against South Carolina, but featured the dark blue Ole Miss helmet. The use of dark blue help brings out the red jersey, which is why their blue is so crucial in their uniforms.
Washington State
Finishing out the red trilogy, the next combination was the uniform that was worn against Washington State. This uniform once again featured the red jersey, but the reason this combination is better than the last two is because of the powder blue helmet.
This Helmet pairs well with any of the Rebels' uniforms. This game was scary to watch for Rebel fans, as Ole Miss barely hung on against Washington State. Despite the near shock, the uniforms the Rebels had on that day were solid.
Mississippi State & Georgia
The next Uniform combination on the list is Ole Miss icy whites. These uniforms were featured against Mississippi State in the regular season and Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. These uniforms include the white jersey, the white pants, and the camouflaged Helmets. These uniforms are just clean.
The white meshes very well with the greyish helmet, and Ole Miss got their most important win of the season in them.
Tulane & The Citadel
Next on the list are the Navy Blue uniforms. These were featured against Tulane both times and against the Citadel. These uniforms are classic. They fit the Ole Miss vibe very well, and the Rebels made history in them. They got their first ever playoff win in program history with these uniforms.
Dark blue is the second-best color Ole Miss features.
Kentcuky, Georgia, & Oklahoma
The second best combination for the Rebels is their white on white with the powder blue helmets. These were featured in the regular season games against Georgia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.
This uniform goes together perfectly. The white jersey and white pants are subtle enough to really allow for the powder blue helmet to pop on the field. The powder blue color on the helmets screams Ole Miss and enhances any uniform it is a part of.
Arkansas, LSU, Florida, & Miami
This, of course, leaves only one combination left.
The best uniform Ole Miss wore last year was their powder blues. This included white pants, a powder blue jersey, and a powder blue helmet.
This uniform was featured against Miami, LSU, Arkansas, and Florida. These uniforms are the best-looking Ole Miss has put out there. The powder blue jerseys go so well with the helmet. These uniforms have the potential to be the best home uniforms in all of college football.
The Rebels will seek a great 2026 campaign and will have the swag with them on the field.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Evan Huggins is an staff writer for the Ole Miss Rebels on SI. Huggins has covered Ole Miss football, baseball, and basketball across many different mediums. Huggins is a second year journalism student at the University of Mississippi. When he isn't covering sports Huggins enjoys hanging around the golf course and the gym.