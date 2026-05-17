Ranking Ole Miss Football's Best Uniform Combos From Last Season

Everyone knows the old adage, “Look good, play good.”

Luckily for the Ole Miss Rebels, they have some of the best uniforms in the country.

Their colors feature red, dark blue, and a powder blue that just seems to go with everything.

Their swag on the field last year contributed to a great season for the Rebels. However, a question that everyone is left with is “What was their best uniform from this past season?”

Here are the best Ole Miss uniform combos ranked from worst to best last season.

Red Uniforms vs. South Carolina

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss drops back to pass during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The worst uniform combo worn by the Rebels last fall was the uniform featured against South Carolina.

This uniform included a red jersey, with grey pants, and our camouflaged helmets. The Rebels' best is their blue colorway, and with no blue in these uniforms, the result was a weaker appearance.

Georgia State

Mississippi Rebels tight end Dae'Quan Wright runs after a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia State Panthers | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Next is the combination that was put out on the field for the Rebels' first game of the season against Georgia State.

These uniforms follow the same combination worn against South Carolina, but featured the dark blue Ole Miss helmet. The use of dark blue help brings out the red jersey, which is why their blue is so crucial in their uniforms.

Washington State

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee runs after a catch for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Finishing out the red trilogy, the next combination was the uniform that was worn against Washington State. This uniform once again featured the red jersey, but the reason this combination is better than the last two is because of the powder blue helmet.

This Helmet pairs well with any of the Rebels' uniforms. This game was scary to watch for Rebel fans, as Ole Miss barely hung on against Washington State. Despite the near shock, the uniforms the Rebels had on that day were solid.

Mississippi State & Georgia

The next Uniform combination on the list is Ole Miss icy whites. These uniforms were featured against Mississippi State in the regular season and Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. These uniforms include the white jersey, the white pants, and the camouflaged Helmets. These uniforms are just clean.

The white meshes very well with the greyish helmet, and Ole Miss got their most important win of the season in them.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Tulane & The Citadel

Next on the list are the Navy Blue uniforms. These were featured against Tulane both times and against the Citadel. These uniforms are classic. They fit the Ole Miss vibe very well, and the Rebels made history in them. They got their first ever playoff win in program history with these uniforms.

Dark blue is the second-best color Ole Miss features.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins celebrates a defensive play against the Tulane Green Wave | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kentcuky, Georgia, & Oklahoma

The second best combination for the Rebels is their white on white with the powder blue helmets. These were featured in the regular season games against Georgia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

This uniform goes together perfectly. The white jersey and white pants are subtle enough to really allow for the powder blue helmet to pop on the field. The powder blue color on the helmets screams Ole Miss and enhances any uniform it is a part of.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arkansas, LSU, Florida, & Miami

This, of course, leaves only one combination left.

The best uniform Ole Miss wore last year was their powder blues. This included white pants, a powder blue jersey, and a powder blue helmet.

This uniform was featured against Miami, LSU, Arkansas, and Florida. These uniforms are the best-looking Ole Miss has put out there. The powder blue jerseys go so well with the helmet. These uniforms have the potential to be the best home uniforms in all of college football.

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Florida Gators | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels will seek a great 2026 campaign and will have the swag with them on the field.

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