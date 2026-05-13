The Ole Miss Rebels Most Interesting Test In the Upcoming Football Season

The Ole Miss Rebels will be going through an SEC gauntlet this coming October.

Perhaps one of the most overlooked games on their schedule is their sixth game of the year at home against the University of Missouri.

Familar Faces

The University of Missouri is a team on the rise after a very solid transfer class. Some of these transfers include former University of Mississippi players, quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons celebrates with wide receiver Cayden Lee after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Simmons was supposed to be the starter for the Rebels last year, but after a rocky start and an ankle injury, he was sidelined for Trinidad Chambliss.

Lee had less production in 2025 than he did the year prior and wanted to follow his former teammate.

Apart from a shot at revenge for a couple of former Rebels, one former Tiger will be playing his old team for the first time as a Rebel. Running back Kewan Lacey, who transferred in 2025, will be looking for a huge game against Missouri.

Important Additons

This will be an interesting test for the Rebels, not only because of the storylines, but Missouri has built a good team heading into the 2026 season. The Tigers signed two new four-star recruits coming into this season who can make a huge impact.

Offensive tackle Jack Lang and Defensive lineman Tajh Overton are both new additions that either fill holes or add to this Missouri Tiger team.

Scary Missouri Running Back Room

An important returner for the Tigers is running back Jamal Roberts. He was RB2 for the Tigers last year and finished his season with 753 rushing yards on 124 carries. He is a fascinating returner because of what happened to star Missorui running back Ahmad Hardy. Hardy, who rushed for 1649 yards on 256 carries last year, was just released from the hospital a couple of days ago after being involved in a shooting.

Hardy plans to head right to Missouri to start his rehab, so he can be ready for the 2026 season, per ESPN. This accident could impact how much time Hardy is on the field, which is why Roberts could be so impactful against the Rebels.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hardy could also be back to 100% when the Tigers face the Rebels, which would lead to a dangerous running back one-two combination against the Rebels.

The Rebels' run defense ranked twelfth in the SEC last year. After many needed additions in the transfer portal, the Rebels will have to be prepared to stop the run against a talented Missouri running back room.

For some Tigers, revenge is on the line, and the Rebels cannot overlook this game, or they could be surprised by the final score at the end of this game.

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