Ole Miss Rebels Lock In Visit With Nation's No. 1 Recruit, Georgia Bulldogs Target

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge five-star edge rusher Jalanie George has locked in an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program in Oxford intensifies its pursuit for the coveted defender.

George has skyrocketed to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with schools galore fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his two seasons of prep ball.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels also have an offer out on the table with the program now set to receive an unofficial visit this offseason.

George will be in Oxford on March 27 for a visit with the coaching staff as he navigates the Southeastern Conference portion of his offseason schedule.

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 26

- Auburn Tigers: March 26

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 27

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27

- LSU Tigers: March 28

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 28

INTEL: The nation's top-ranked 2028 defensive prospect is hitting the road for a major SEC tour with three teammates this week.



A half-dozen schools will have Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge 2028 edge Jalanie George on campus, beginning today



View: https://t.co/hyykyVRxHh pic.twitter.com/qKeJkR1HKL — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) March 26, 2026

Rivals' Scouting Report: "Big EDGE prospect who is the highest-rated prospect at the position early on in the 2028 cycle. Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with a frame that should pack on. more weight. Makes high-level plays on his freshman film.

"Shows advanced play speed, tracking down ball carriers in backside pursuit. The combination of size and burst off the edge sticks out. Turned in a strong freshman season with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Could potentially outgrow the EDGE position."

As a freshman in Arizona, George totaled 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception in 14 games.

Now, he's set to take a trip across the Magnolia State on Friday where he will be in Oxford with the opportunity to sit back with Golding and Co. on a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.

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