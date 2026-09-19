Rebel Rundown: Previewing Ole Miss’ Top-10 Matchup Against LSU, Lane Kiffin’s Return

It’s here.

After 10 months since his uniquely abrupt departure from Ole Miss, ahead of last year’s College Football Playoffs, Lane Kiffin returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the first time since becoming LSU’s new head coach.

The pregame storylines write themselves. On the field, it’s a rare top-10 matchup as No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU square off for the first time, with both ranked inside the AP Top 10, since 1962. Though it’s only Week 3, there will be real College Football Playoff ramifications depending on the outcome. Both squads have challenging back-half schedules and a loss will leave less room for error, amplifying the pressure that already exists for both programs this season.

Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis and host Bailey Flanders break down the next chapter of the Magnolia Bowl in Episode 96 of The Rebel Rundown.

LSU enters game day as a narrow three-point road favorite over Ole Miss. Kickoff for the top-10 clash in Oxford is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

What Ole Miss Said About LSU

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) runs after a catch as LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) attempts to make the tackle during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think both teams, both schools put themselves in great position to have a top ten matchup to open up SEC conference play for us at home with college game day,” Pete Golding previously said of the matchup. “So there’s so much on the line just from what the game means as far as from conference play and being a top ten match up. And then obviously the former players and all the former coaches and the relationships that you’ve had. And I think that’s not unique to one game anymore…To me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes. Like if you focus on the wrong shit, right? That homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night.”

“It’s going to be a crazy weekend in Oxford,” quarterback Trinidad Chambliss said earlier this week. “But it’s just another game, though. Everything that’s going on outside of football really doesn’t matter to us. We’re just worried about football.”

"It's gonna be a great matchup. So just going into practice, just (working) on techniques and things that they're gonna do, just watching a lot of tape," wide receiver Deuce Alexander explained. "But it's gonna be a great matchup.Get ready. It's gonna be a bloodbath."

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