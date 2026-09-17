Ole Miss is trying to take as many precautions as it can before the eighth-ranked Rebels square off against the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers on Saturday.

Tempers have boiled over through social media exchanges and even at a baseball series involving Ole Miss and LSU in Oxford over the last 10 months.

That is in large part due to the exit of Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss after the end of the 2025 regular season. Kiffin eventually ended up at LSU, causing an immense amount of vitriol between the two fanbases.

But this is not the first time we have seen conflict in the rivalries between the two schools, and Ole Miss aims to put a stop to that as much as it can.

An Ugly Rivalry and Ole Miss' Response

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin takes the field before his team's game against Louisiana Tech at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During the weekend baseball series at Swayze Field back in April, an LSU fan who was not a student — at either institution — found himself in right field, which is a general admission section where a large portion of Ole Miss students sit. The situation ended in the arrest of the LSU fan that ended up retaliating against an Ole Miss student who sprayed a drink on him as he was making his way out of the section.

Ahead of this weekend’s football game, which is sure to involve a lot of action away from the football field with heightened emotions in mind, Ole Miss is not allowing any person wearing the opposing team’s gear or color to enter the student section. Even with the proper ticket from someone that could be an LSU student won’t permit them access to enter the area, according to a message Ole Miss Athletics sent out to students Thursday afternoon.

“No person wearing an opposing team’s gear or color will be allowed entrance into the student section. Additionally, anyone found to be wearing opposing team apparel or colors in the student section will be removed,” the message read.

To our knowledge, it’s the first time Ole Miss athletics has had to put a plan in place for this kind of situation. It’s also worth noting that last season, Ole Miss had work done around the student section area that ensured that fans with student section tickets could not move around to other parts of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium once they entered.

The Rebels and Tigers are currently set to square off on Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 pm CT on ABC.

The Tigers currently sit as 2.5 point favorites over the Rebels in Lane Kiffin's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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