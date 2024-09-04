Rebels are a Top 5 Team, Despite Some Media Disagreement | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels entering the Top 5 for the first time this season, and that high opinion isn't shared by some media members across the country.
Being a Top 5 team doesn't mean that Ole Miss is without some questions, and the main one will be about the running game and if the early struggles were symptomatic of a problem or part of the game plan. Honestly, we are too early in the season to know for sure, but it is something to watch on Saturday against Middle Tennessee.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the Week 2 power rankings from Chris Gordy at Locked On SEC and look at the movers in the conference and how things are constantly changing for the Ole Miss Rebels. Finally we look at the special teams against MTSU as we get data points for SEC play, and specialist Micah Davis is going to take one to the house soon.
