Rebels Can Resurrect Their Season by Beating Arkansas | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels finding their identity eight weeks into the season that can take them to the playoff, but is it too late? We discuss the brilliance of this mindset change that could lead to winning out and making the College Football Playoff. It might look a little different, but it is the way for this team to play winning football in 2024.
Suntarine Perkins should win SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his four sack performance against the Oklahoma Sooners. This defense is currently performing at historic levels, leading the NCAA in tackles for loss and scoring and is second in sacks. Playing to this unit is absolutely the no-brainer of the year, even at the expense of the Lane Kiffin offensive fireworks Ole Miss fans are used to getting.
In our final segment of the day, we look at SEC football lines for Week 10, get an intro primer on the Arkansas Razorbacks and look at how SEC teams are beating each other up at an unprecedented pace. Ole Miss hoops and Chris Beard also beat Illinois in a charity preseason game on Sunday, and we give our thoughts and first impressions.
