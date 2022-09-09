Ole Miss Football to Honor Former LB/TE Luke Knox on Saturday

It has been over three weeks since former Ole Miss Rebels and Florida International Panthers linebacker/tight end Luke Knox tragically passed away at 22 years old, and the Ole Miss community is still in shock.

To help honor the legacy of Knox, Ole Miss football and its coach, Lane Kiffin, have something special planned for the game on Saturday versus the Central Arkansas Bears.

Kiffin made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday that Ole Miss would be remembering Knox in a special way.

"Luke Knox meant so much to so many of us, and we look forward to welcoming his wonderful family back to the Vaught this weekend as we honor Luke’s legacy and his indelible impact on Ole Miss Football."

To honor Knox, Ole Miss has marked the 16-yard lines red, and the end zones will feature a red No. 16, the number Knox wore with the Rebels. The Knox family will also be in attendance for Luke's celebration of life.

After spending four seasons in Oxford from 2018-2021, Knox transferred to FIU this past offseason.

Knox, the brother of former Ole Miss standout and current Buffalo Bills star tight end Dawson Knox, played in 23 games with the Rebels, totaled 11 tackles, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery on defense in his career.

The older Knox sibling has experienced every emotion in the last month, between losing his younger brother unexpectedly and signing a lucrative 4-year extension with Buffalo.

