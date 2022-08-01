Scouting Ole Miss TE Commit Jayvontay Conner

While building the overall 2023 recruiting class, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking for a versatile tight end: one that can play as a traditional tight end attached to the offensive tackle, as well as one that can play out wide like a receiver.

The following player fits that mold, and he committed to Ole Miss on Sunday

Jayvontay Conner

Size: 6’4”, 240 pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Recruitment

After originally committing to UCF, Conner’s recruitment blew up. Offers from programs across the SEC and ACC had him reopen his recruitment.

Frame

Looks like a big-bodied NFL boundary receiver, perhaps slightly bigger than that. In essence, that’s a flex tight end in today’s college football world or even the NFL. Of note, Conner’s upper legs are quite developed. He generates a lot of power through contact because of his leg strength. His upper body is still filling out, and that’s why he can easily be 245-250 in college.

Athleticism

Despite Conner’s size, he still runs like a wide receiver and not a tight end. Possessing a good first step, Conner has really good speed for a flex tight end. He’s also quite flexible, which helps with making catches in traffic. This young man also bends and turns well, which will aid him in blocking and as a receiver.

Best Attribute

Conner is a natural at catching the football. He looks the football in, grasps the football with two hands, and does so away from his body. Those are all good signs for his future receiving skills at the college level.

Area for Improvement

Like most flex tight ends, hand placement with blocking is a work in progress. He’s not yet even close to maximizing what is possible with his overall athleticism and size. After adding mass in a college weight program, Conner will be a much different blocker than he is now. Further, it's reps with a college coaching staff and focusing on the details of being a blocker.

Final Thoughts

Conner is a talented player who will be valuable in the run game and the passing game at the college level. With Ole Miss now bringing him into the fold, it will be quite interesting to see how Lane Kiffin would utilize such a talented tight end.

