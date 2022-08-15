Ole Miss Receiver Dannis Jackson: 'I Think We're Just Loaded Everywhere on Offense'

The Ole Miss Rebels went through a lot of roster turnover this offseason with 17 recruits coming in via the NCAA Transfer Portal to replace the 12 core players who departed for the National Football League.

The Ole Miss receiver room lost two of its leaders from the 2021-2022 season, Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders, and senior wideout Dannis Jackson is now expected to step up for the Rebels.

Jackson spoke with reporters after practice on Monday about his progression throughout Training Camp.

"I see myself progressing well," Jackson said. "Coming back from last year, I already know the offense pretty much. I think I'm progressing really well though, as well as the other receivers."

Jackson continued about how the rest of the receivers on the roster have performed throughout camp.

"Camp has been pretty good; we have a lot of talent in the receiver room," Jackson said. "We have a lot of guys who can go.

"It's a friendly competition. We have a lot of talented receivers, but we don't see it as competition. We see it as getting better each and every day."

Jackson also believes that the receiver room along with other pieces on offense are poised for a strong season, including amidst the quarterback competition.

"I think we're just loaded everywhere on offense," Jackson said. "I've seen a lot of good stuff from [Dart and Altmyer]. Luke and Dart both look good; they both look pretty good."

